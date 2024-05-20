66º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

PIN IT: Share your rescue dog pics for National Rescue Dog Day

Send your photos to Pin It via wsls.com/pinit and we’ll share them online and on-air

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Insider, Pin It
Send us pics of your rescue pets for a chance to be featured! (Canva)

May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day, a day made especially for our furry friends who have persevered through difficult pasts and beat the odds.

Each year, close to 6.3 million animals nationwide are placed in shelters, two-thirds of which are adopted and given a forever home, according to ASPCA.

Recommended Videos

To those who have helped heal their precious pets with love, know that it means the world to them! You’ve given them a place to call home and all the care and love their little hearts could ask for.

In honor of National Rescue Dog Day, share a picture of your rescue dog (or any rescue animal really) via Pin It at wsls.com/pinit with a brief description of their story and we’ll select a few to feature online and on-air.

Wondering how to send us your pictures? No worries, it’s a piece of cake!

How to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Give your pet an extra belly rub or treat, they deserve it
  • Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

See More

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Recommended Videos