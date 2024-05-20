PIN IT: Share your rescue dog pics for National Rescue Dog Day

Send us pics of your rescue pets for a chance to be featured!

May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day, a day made especially for our furry friends who have persevered through difficult pasts and beat the odds.

Each year, close to 6.3 million animals nationwide are placed in shelters, two-thirds of which are adopted and given a forever home, according to ASPCA.

To those who have helped heal their precious pets with love, know that it means the world to them! You’ve given them a place to call home and all the care and love their little hearts could ask for.

In honor of National Rescue Dog Day, share a picture of your rescue dog (or any rescue animal really) via Pin It at wsls.com/pinit with a brief description of their story and we’ll select a few to feature online and on-air.

Wondering how to send us your pictures? No worries, it’s a piece of cake!

How to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Give your pet an extra belly rub or treat, they deserve it



Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

