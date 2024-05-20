PIN IT: Share your rescue dog pics for National Rescue Dog Day

May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day, a day made especially for our furry friends who have persevered through difficult pasts and beat the odds.
Each year, close to 6.3 million animals nationwide are placed in shelters, two-thirds of which are adopted and given a forever home, according to ASPCA.
Recommended Videos
To those who have helped heal their precious pets with love, know that it means the world to them! You’ve given them a place to call home and all the care and love their little hearts could ask for.
In honor of National Rescue Dog Day, share a picture of your rescue dog (or any rescue animal really) via Pin It at wsls.com/pinit with a brief description of their story and we’ll select a few to feature online and on-air.
Wondering how to send us your pictures? No worries, it’s a piece of cake!
How to use Pin It:
- Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
- Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
- Hit submit
- Give your pet an extra belly rub or treat, they deserve it
- Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms
Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos