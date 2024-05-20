79º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

26-year-old Danville woman killed in Chesapeake crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Danville, Crash
(WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – A 26-year-old Danville woman was killed in a Chesapeake crash over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said it happened Saturday, May 18 right before 3 p.m. on the onramp to Interstate 664 northbound from Route 58 eastbound in the City of Chesapeake.

Recommended Videos

We’re told 26-year-old Ayzia C. Kee was driving on the onramp in a Toyota Corolla when she lost control, ran off the ramp and hit a tree.

State troopers said she died at the scene. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Recommended Videos