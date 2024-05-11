68º
Roanoke Police investigating motorcycle crash on Bullitt Avenue SE, portion of road closed

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

All eastbound lanes of Bullitt Avenue SE from 5th Street to 6th Street SE are closed as officers investigate.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial with what appeared to be serious injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the site of the crash.

They said details about what led to the crash are limited.

Officers said the road will be closed for some time while officers investigate.

