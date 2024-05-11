Car crashes into building on US-460 in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Crews with the Bedford Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, also known as US-460 on Friday night for reports of a car that had crashed into a building.

When crews arrived, they found a car had driven through the front corner of the building.

The Special Operation Command task force responded and spent two hours securing the building.

Rescue 1 responded to the 12000 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike for for a Special Operation Command (SOC) task... Posted by Bedford Fire Department on Saturday, May 11, 2024

No injuries were reported.