68º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Car crashes into building on US-460 in Bedford

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Bedford
Car crashes into building in Bedford (Bedford Fire Dept.) (Bedford Fire Department)

BEDFORD, Va. – Crews with the Bedford Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, also known as US-460 on Friday night for reports of a car that had crashed into a building.

When crews arrived, they found a car had driven through the front corner of the building.

Recommended Videos

The Special Operation Command task force responded and spent two hours securing the building.

Rescue 1 responded to the 12000 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike for for a Special Operation Command (SOC) task...

Posted by Bedford Fire Department on Saturday, May 11, 2024

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos