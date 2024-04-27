One person airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Crews with Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS were dispatched to the 101 mile marker of the parkway shortly after 1 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was found to be near 100 feet over an embankment.

With the use of a rigging system and rope equipment, crews were able to safely and efficiently bring the person up the embankment to where the Life Guard 10 medical crew was waiting for the patient.

They were then taken to the Level 1 Trauma Center at Carilion.

Over two dozen firs responders assisted at the scene.