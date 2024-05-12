71º
Easy, breezy, beautiful weather ahead for Mother’s Day

Pleasant weather lasts through Monday ahead of increasing rain chances mid-week

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: mother's day, spring, rain, storms, virginia weather, weather forecast, weekend weather, weekend forecast
Forecast for Mother's Day 2024

ROANOKE, Va. – A system that brought a scattering of showers and Saturday evening rainbows has now moved east of the area.

Deborah Stone

Beautiful double rainbows in Spencer this evening!

Patrick Springs

Sinking air on the west side of the system has led to a clearing sky and chilly morning early Mother’s Day. Not to worry, Moms! We’ll warm up nicely by the afternoon.

Warming into the 70s after starting in the 40s Mother's Day morning

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says it’s possible we see the aurora again Sunday night.

We’re back in the cooler overnight before highs reach well into the 70s again Monday afternoon.

Forecast for Sunday night and Monday morning

Clouds gradually increase and thicken Monday evening ahead of a storm system that brings an increased chance of rain Tuesday afternoon. I, personally, think Future Tracker is overdoing the amount of moisture we see, but it still stands to reason that we’ll see some rain showers during the second half of the day.

Rain chances increase by Tuesday afternoon

Some showers and thunderstorms carry over into Wednesday afternoon and evening as well before a brief lull in the action Thursday.

Here's a look at rain chances Wednesday through Saturday

A second storm system brings another heightened chance for rain and storms Friday. Some may linger into Saturday too.

It looks like next Sunday will be warm and mostly dry, following the pattern of rain every few days, followed by a dry day or two.

Rain chances increase again Friday into Saturday

About the Author

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

