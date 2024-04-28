Here comes the heat!

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure has settled in and will bring some really warm temperatures today. We heat up quickly thanks to mostly clear and sunny skies.

High temperatures in the upper 70s and mid 80s

Afternoon high temperatures are in the 80s for most spots. The New River Valley will be a tad cooler than every other zone, but this is only a sneak peak of the week to come.

A nice day for the outdoors

Since it will be warm and sunny, today will be a great day to get outdoors. The golf forecast has returned as conditions across the region are great for the links. Other outdoor activities are also good to go today!

Monday could bring record breaking warmth

Tomorrow could bring some record warmth. Record high temperatures are in jeopardy tomorrow afternoon as some spots will be close to 90 degrees...

Warm and humid air next week

The reason we are warm and humid is because of high pressure funneling in air from the south.

80s for the next several days

High pressure stays in place for most of this week. That means each day features warmer than average temperatures.

