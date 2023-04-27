TONIGHT: Wet weather moving in to close out the week | 10 p.m. Appcast - April 26, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is tracking wet weather moving back into the area, and to no surprise, just in time for the weekend.

He’ll let you know when heavy rain moves in, how much rain we’re expecting, and how long this cool air will stick around.

If you snap any pics or get any videos of the weather, make sure you send them our way via Pin It!

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.