Rain splits the weekend in half

Rain is at its heaviest along the front before noon on Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday is the part of the weekend to get your chores done. Skies are a mix of sun and clouds which helps us stay dry. Sunday sends more rain our way particularly in the morning.

Saturday afternoon keeps the skies a mix of sun and clouds

We are between fronts Saturday which keeps rain to our northeast and west.

Saturday keeps us in between a number of fronts

Winds are also calm thanks to the lack of fronts. The breeze turns gusty for a short time this evening, but most winds are similar to Friday.

Winds are mostly light again Saturday

On Sunday the western cold front approaches. That drives showers early in the day with some heavy rain mixed in. Some rumbles of thunder even sound. Storm chances exist but are limited.

Showers and some storms build after sunrise Sunday

Most storms Sunday come to the Atlantic coast in the Carolinas, but the Level 1 risk extends into central Virginia.

Storms are possible here but much more likely along the North Carolina coast

Southside is the most susceptible to storms, but much less of our region is in the Level 1 risk than it was Friday. Heavy rain could cause some more localized flooding. Storms that develop carry the threat of high wind gusts and hail.

Southside has the best chance of storms from Sunday's front

Rain totals between 1 and 2 inches are common again Sunday. The spots that had flooding Friday do not get a long amount of time to dry out so be prepared for high water.

Rain totals Sunday are very similar to Friday

Behind the front the atmosphere brings us cooler, drier air with a strong breeze. Wind will be the most bothersome weather feature early next week since we stay dry with moderate temperatures.

Winds rush in behind the weekend front

Morning temperatures fall into the 30s for most by Monday, but stay pretty well above the freezing point. Highs are stuck around 60 until the end of the week when they climb closer to 70.