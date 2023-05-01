TONIGHT: Brrr! How long will this chilly weather last? | 10 p.m. Appcast - May 1, 2023

May is starting out feeling more like March.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is in for Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich to tell us how long the ick lasts.

If you snap any pics or get any videos of the weather, make sure you send them our way via Pin It!

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.