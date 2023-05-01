Stuck in a pattern of breezy, cloudy days

ROANOKE, Va. – From Monday through Wednesday be prepared for cloudy skies, isolated showers, breezy afternoons, and below average temperatures.
Winds are the most noticeable feature of the day. High wind gusts began before sunrise and last through the day. Most winds are around 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Wind speeds drop slightly after sunset, but there is still enough to cause wind chill.
The clouds carry enough moisture for some showers in the late morning through mid-afternoon. Rain totals are very light, but going for a walk is not much of an option until later in the evening.
The cloudy skies limit how much sunshine we get and therefore keep temperatures low. We stay below average until late in the week.
Lows fall into the 40s making the next mornings cooler than we were over the weekend. The breeze is strong enough to drop wind chills into the 30s for some.
Winds stay high through Wednesday. Speeds are slightly higher after Monday, but not so high that you will notice the difference.
More days have rain this week than stay dry. Friday brings some extra showers our way with a few Saturday as well. Major fronts stay to our south making storms unlikely.