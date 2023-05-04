Thursday starts gradual climb out of March-like weather

ROANOKE, Va. – May has started out with more of a March-like feel to it. I mean, check this out. Snow has been piling up on our west-facing slopes in the past 2-3 days. Wild!

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures rise from the 30s and 40s in the morning to 60s and even some 70s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday afternoons

Clouds increase Friday with a few late evening showers possible west of Interstate 77.

It wouldn’t be a weekend without at least some chance of rain. A warm front nearby will be the catalyst for more showers at times during the day Saturday.

FutureTracker - midday Saturday, 5/6/2023

Come Sunday, that front is much weaker but it could pose an isolated storm threat.

Weekend forecast for 5/6 and 5/7/2023

We’ll warm up early next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Storm clusters will dive from northwest to southeast, giving us the daily shot of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday.

Turning warmer heading into early next week

