TONIGHT: Will temps hit the 80s this weekend, or will we hear some thunder? - May 5, 2023 Appcast

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Clouds build in Lynchburg and Southside today, but most of us see lots of clear skies

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is joining us tonight to give you a look at your weekend forecast.

Watch to see if it’ll be warm out or if you’ll need to keep an umbrella handy.

If you snap any pics or get any videos of the weather, make sure you send them our way via Pin It!

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

