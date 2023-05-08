Second week of May to start unseasonably warm, slightly humid

ROANOKE, Va. – The first few days of May were unseasonably cool and windy, but the second week of the month won’t quite be the same. Monday and Tuesday’s highs reach the 70s and 80s, which is slightly above average (but not totally unheard of this time of year).

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

At the same time, we’ll be fairly humid with a front to the north. Because that front is far away, our storm chances will be fairly isolated late Monday afternoon. Most of the day and most of the area is dry.

Isolated storms form late afternoon Monday

We’ll track developing storm clusters along the front - one of which likely makes it into our area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

More storms form late Monday night

Most forecast data suggest that this will suck some of the energy out of the atmosphere, leaving storms isolated once again Tuesday afternoon.

Isolated storms possible Tuesday afternoon

Download our free 10 News and weather apps to check up on the radar from time to time Monday and Tuesday.

Once the aforementioned front moves south and east of here, the humidity levels will drop. This makes for a really pleasant Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily humidity tracker through Thursday

As the wind shifts direction out of the south and southwest, we’ll reintroduce some warmer air and humidity back into the mix Friday through Mother’s Day.

Warm and humid with daily storm chances Friday through Mother's Day

Each day, therefore, stands the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.