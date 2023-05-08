WATCH: What will the weather be like on Mother’s Day? | 7:05 a.m. Appcast - May 8, 2023

Meteorologist Chris Michaels gives you a look at your forecast as we head into the work week.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels gives you a look at your forecast as we head into the work week.

It’s a beautiful day to get outside, but with that comes fairly isolated storms. We’ll time that out for you and let you know when we could see a little bit of storminess.

Plus, Mother’s Day is right around the corner. We’ll go over the weekend forecast and help you decide if you’ll need to spend the holiday outside or inside.

How will you be enjoying the gorgeous weather today? Be sure to snap a picture or video and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to have your photo selected as our Picture of the Day.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.