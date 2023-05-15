WATCH: Tracking storm chances early in the week | Morning Appcast - May 15, 2023

Wondering what the weather will be like this week? Meteorologist Chris Michaels has you covered!

Wondering what the weather will be like this week? Meteorologist Chris Michaels has you covered!

You won’t need a jacket Monday morning as temperatures are already in the 50s and 60s, but we won’t be quite as warm as last week.

While we’ll be a bit warmer on Tuesday, that warmer weather will come with a price. We’re tracking possible storms early in the week, some of which could be on the strong side.

We’ll also let you know when humidity levels are expected to drop this week.

We’d love to know what the weather conditions are like near you! Be sure to snap a picture or video and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to have your photo selected as our Picture of the Day.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.