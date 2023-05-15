63º

Weather

WATCH: Tracking storm chances early in the week | Morning Appcast - May 15, 2023

Have any questions for Chris? Be sure to leave a comment below!

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Appcast, Warm Weather, Spring, Storms
Wondering what the weather will be like this week? Meteorologist Chris Michaels has you covered!

Wondering what the weather will be like this week? Meteorologist Chris Michaels has you covered!

You won’t need a jacket Monday morning as temperatures are already in the 50s and 60s, but we won’t be quite as warm as last week.

While we’ll be a bit warmer on Tuesday, that warmer weather will come with a price. We’re tracking possible storms early in the week, some of which could be on the strong side.

We’ll also let you know when humidity levels are expected to drop this week.

We’d love to know what the weather conditions are like near you! Be sure to snap a picture or video and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to have your photo selected as our Picture of the Day.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter