Wedge provides cool-down Monday before severe storm threat late Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A wind out of the east and southeast will keep clouds and cooler air wedged into southwest and central Virginia Monday, resulting in highs only in the 60s. A few occasional showers will be around due to the rising air.

Come Tuesday, we’ll be warmer. That warm-up, however, will come at a price.

High temperature forecast through Tuesday, 5/16/2023

There’s the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon into the evening, as a frontal system collapses onto our warmth and humidity.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for Tuesday, 5/16/2023

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The main threat, however, looks like it will start near the West Virginia-Virginia border around 5 p.m. or so.

Future Tracker around 7 p.m. Tuesday

Then, this cluster of showers and thunderstorms will dive from northwest to southeast through about 10 or 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Future Tracker around 11 p.m. Tuesday

Make sure you have our app downloaded in case of any severe weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service.

Once that system exits the area, we’ll be rewarded with a drop in humidity levels mid-to-late week. This will result in cooler, refreshing mornings and seasonably warm afternoons.

Humidity levels drop mid-to-late week

A separate system will bring the chance for showers and storms back to the area Saturday. At the moment, forecast data keeps us dry and seasonably warm Friday and Sunday.