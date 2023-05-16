60º

WATCH LIVE: When will strong to severe thunderstorms arrive? | Morning Appcast - May 16, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Join Meteorologist Chris Michaels for our 7:05 a.m. Appcast as he breaks down the forecast for the workweek.

Be sure to grab an umbrella as you’re headed out the door Tuesday morning! We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms that could produce localized wind damage, hail and flooding. We’ll let you know when the storms are expected to roll through and where it’s expected to hit.

Plus, we’ll tell you when humidity levels are expected to finally back down.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

