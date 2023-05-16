WATCH: Tracking storm chances early in the week | Evening Appcast - May 15, 2023

• Tuesday brings morning showers with storms in the afternoon • Looking at risks of wind, flooding, and hail • Some storms linger after sunset • Much drier for

Meteorologist Marshall Downing joins us to give you a detailed look at your workweek forecast.

Tuesday brings morning showers with storms in the afternoon

Looking at risks of wind, flooding, and hail

Some storms linger after sunset

Much drier for the second half of the week

We’d love to know what the weather conditions are like near you! Be sure to snap a picture or video and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to have your photo selected as our Picture of the Day.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.