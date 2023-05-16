61º

WATCH: Tracking storm chances early in the week | Evening Appcast - May 15, 2023

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Marshall Downing

• Tuesday brings morning showers with storms in the afternoon • Looking at risks of wind, flooding, and hail • Some storms linger after sunset • Much drier for

Meteorologist Marshall Downing joins us to give you a detailed look at your workweek forecast.

  • Tuesday brings morning showers with storms in the afternoon
  • Looking at risks of wind, flooding, and hail
  • Some storms linger after sunset
  • Much drier for the second half of the week

