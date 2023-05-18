Refreshing: Weak cool air wedge to keep temperatures a little lower through Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – A breeze off the Atlantic Thursday and Friday will keep some clouds around, and it will also keep temperatures from rising like they have in recent days.

Weak wedge to keep us a little cooler Thursday and Friday

Highs each afternoon will only reach the 60s and 70s - about 5 to 10 degrees shy of our average for mid-to-late May.

High temperature forecast through May 19, 2023

Humidity levels won’t be an issue, but they’ll spike Saturday with a storm system moving in from the west.

Humidity levels through Sunday, May 21, 2023

This will result in scattered showers and rumbles of thunder Saturday afternoon and evening.

A line of showers moves into the area Saturday afternoon and evening

Any plans for hiking, birthday parties, etc. should be okay up until about 2 p.m. or so.

Check back in with our weather app for updates.

Hiking forecast through the weekend

Beyond the weekend, we’ll keep drier air in place which will (obviously) reduce rain chances. It will also lead to cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons through at least next Wednesday.