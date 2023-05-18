Refreshing: Weak cool air wedge to keep temperatures a little lower through Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – A breeze off the Atlantic Thursday and Friday will keep some clouds around, and it will also keep temperatures from rising like they have in recent days.
Highs each afternoon will only reach the 60s and 70s - about 5 to 10 degrees shy of our average for mid-to-late May.
Humidity levels won’t be an issue, but they’ll spike Saturday with a storm system moving in from the west.
This will result in scattered showers and rumbles of thunder Saturday afternoon and evening.
Any plans for hiking, birthday parties, etc. should be okay up until about 2 p.m. or so.
Check back in with our weather app for updates.
Beyond the weekend, we’ll keep drier air in place which will (obviously) reduce rain chances. It will also lead to cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons through at least next Wednesday.