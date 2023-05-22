54º

Weather

Stretch of cool mornings, comfortably warm afternoons to start the week

Showers return to the forecast for Memorial Day weekend

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: spring, memorial day, virginia weather
High temperature forecast for Monday, 5/22/2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Lower humidity translates to pleasant weather once again Monday. Outside of some high level clouds streaming in from the south, we’ll be left comfortably warm heading into the afternoon.

High pressure will be the dominant feature in our weather through the first half of the week.

High pressure to result in sunshine and comfortable weather through Wednesday

This results in a mix of clouds and sun, cool mornings, warm afternoons and lower humidity through at least Thursday.

Humidity levels through Thursday, May 25, 2023

Lows will be in the 50s, and highs will mostly be in the 70s. That’s right on par with average temperatures for mid-to-late May.

Beyond that, we’ll track a storm system along the East Coast. This will fling moisture in our direction, resulting in periods of rain at least Saturday and Sunday.

Occasional showers expected Memorial Day weekend 2023

These cutoff low pressure systems can be finicky to track, as they meander and are subject to changes in position.

That said, make sure you download our weather app to stay up to date on the upcoming holiday weekend forecast.

