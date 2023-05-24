Heads up: Memorial Day weekend trending wetter at times

ROANOKE, Va. – A breeze out of the northeast keeps things slightly cooler than average the next several days. That - in tandem with lower humidity - will lead to more comfortable weather through Friday.

Highs Wednesday will be well into the 70s, but we’ll cool off a bit Thursday.

High temperature forecast through Thursday, 5/25/2023

Rising air near the higher terrain Thursday will lead to the development of isolated downpours well west of Interstate 81. These would happen late afternoon into the evening.

Isolated mountain downpours to develop late Thursday

Aside from that, our next best shot of rain arrives this weekend. It will likely start late Saturday with on-and-off showers continuing Sunday. Scattered storms develop Monday.

Memorial Day weekend forecast - 2023

This is thanks to a persistent area of low pressure near the East Coast. It is subject to some wobbles since it’s cut off from the rest of the weather pattern, so the forecast still can change.

Low pressure to produce off and on rain this weekend along the East Coast

If you plan on heading to the beach for the weekend, it will be wet at times there too.

Whether you’re home or vacationing, check back in with our weather app for updates.