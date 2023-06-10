56º

LIVE

Weather

Improving air quality, rising afternoon temperatures expected this weekend

A few scattered showers and storms will develop after 2 p.m. Sunday

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: air quality, Wildfires, spring, summer, showers, storms, virginia weather
Lake forecast for Saturday and Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The past several mornings have felt more fall-like than anything else, thanks to a drop in humidity.

That’s also the case Saturday morning.

Temperatures, however, rise into the 70s and 80s each afternoon this weekend. This is thanks to a shift in the wind out of the west and southwest.

Weekend forecast through Sunday, 6/11/2023

This same shift in the wind will force smoke out of the area, allowing for improved air quality.

Air quality improves late Saturday into Sunday

This all comes ahead of a slow-moving front that will produce severe weather to our west the next couple of days.

For us, it will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms expected late Sunday afternoon/evening

More numerous showers and storms will be around Monday too, though our severe weather threat will be low each day.

More numerous showers and storms expected Monday

Download our free 10 News and weather apps for updates on the forecast any time.

Once the front clears the area, humidity levels will start to dip next Tuesday. Shower and storm chances, therefore, will be a bit lower.

Humidity trends through Tuesday, 6/13/2023

Expect seasonable temperatures from start to finish through much of next week.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter