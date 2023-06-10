Improving air quality, rising afternoon temperatures expected this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The past several mornings have felt more fall-like than anything else, thanks to a drop in humidity.

That’s also the case Saturday morning.

Temperatures, however, rise into the 70s and 80s each afternoon this weekend. This is thanks to a shift in the wind out of the west and southwest.

Weekend forecast through Sunday, 6/11/2023

This same shift in the wind will force smoke out of the area, allowing for improved air quality.

Air quality improves late Saturday into Sunday

This all comes ahead of a slow-moving front that will produce severe weather to our west the next couple of days.

For us, it will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms expected late Sunday afternoon/evening

More numerous showers and storms will be around Monday too, though our severe weather threat will be low each day.

More numerous showers and storms expected Monday

Once the front clears the area, humidity levels will start to dip next Tuesday. Shower and storm chances, therefore, will be a bit lower.

Humidity trends through Tuesday, 6/13/2023

Expect seasonable temperatures from start to finish through much of next week.