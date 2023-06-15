Isolated downpours, smoky haze precede warmer, drier Father’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re stuck between an active storm track to the south and an active storm track to our north. While we don’t see any widespread rain, we’ll see the chance for isolated/sporadic downpours Thursday and Friday.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

That leaves chances at about 20-30% each day. While it won’t ruin any plans, it could briefly lead some of us to move indoors for a few minutes.

You may also notice increased haziness late Thursday and Friday. This is once again traced back to wildfires, but these are from western Canada.

Smoke tracker through Thursday evening

Aside from sporadic downpours and smoky haze, temperatures through Friday will be seasonable. They’ll reach the 70s and 80s each afternoon.

High temperature forecast through Friday, 6/16/2023

The rest of the holiday weekend will be marked with lower humidity, resulting in mornings in the 50s. Highs reach well into the 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Fishing forecast through Father's Day 2023

A slow-moving system brings in the chance for more showers and storms later Monday. Because the system stays spinning over the Eastern U.S., we’ll keep the increased chance for showers and storms in the forecast next week.

Turning wetter and stormier at times next week

For updates on the forecast, make sure to download our free 10 News and weather apps here.