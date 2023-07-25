Spotty storms expected Tuesday; hottest weather of the summer later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak disturbance will team up with our seasonable heat and humidity Tuesday to fire off scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will be hit-and-miss and mostly along/south of Interstate 81 after 2 p.m.

Hourly storm chances for Tuesday, 7/25/2023

Once this disturbance clears, our warm-up will continue into the middle of the week. Through Tuesday and Wednesday, we don’t expect anything startling out of our heat.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 7/26/2023

I’m sure a lot of you have either read or watched something about the brutal heat in the Southwest U.S. Phoenix has hit 110° or higher the last 25 days in a row, which is a record even for them.

While we won’t be that hot, high pressure (their heat source) will grow and expand across the U.S. mid-to-late this week.

Heat wave likely mid to late week

Sinking air associated with high pressure is what allows for heat waves to happen in the summertime.

For us, Thursday through Saturday will likely be the hottest days of summer so far. We aren’t expected to break any records, as those are mostly in the triple digits.

What to expect out of our next heat wave - late July 2023

High pressure breaks down a bit over the Eastern U.S. Sunday, meaning that storm chances will rise then and temperatures will drop a little bit.

Check back in with our free weather app for updates on our upcoming heat wave.