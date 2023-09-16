Warm and Sunny Today!

A look at what the next couple of days brings

ROANOKE, Va. – Here is a look at what we are tracking for the next couple of days. Hurricane Lee is now Post-Tropical, meaning it no longer obtains tropical characteristics. Rain chances return for Sunday and then we clear up for the majority of this upcoming week.

This afternoon looks very nice!

This afternoon will shape up nicely! Temperatures will be slightly above average, but it will feel nice outside thanks to lower humidity. Clear skies overhead for the majority of the day will make for a great day to get outdoors or chillaxing on the patio.

Today's games with weather conditions

Unfortunately there are no home football games for our local Universities. However, today’s away games should go smoothly as nice and calm weather will be present from kickoff to the end of today’s games.

Rain chances return Sunday

We are tracking our next front that will bring us rain chances. Tomorrow’s weather will be drastically different than today’s. Late this evening we will start to see cloudy skies build into our regions starting with the NRV then progressing east.

Showers will start to move in overnight and last through Sunday. These showers will be on and off and a few storms could develop later in the afternoon.

The Atlantic is still very busy

Lee has transitioned into a post-tropical storm meaning it no longer possesses tropical characteristics such as a warm core which would allow for thunderstorms to develop. Margot is expected to stay out to sea and is currently a tropical storm.

Tropical Depression 15 formed recently is and expected to follow close to Lee’s path. We are also watching yet another wave off of Africa that will have to be monitored over the next 10 days or so.

A look at the next 7 days

Here is a look at the next 7 days. Rain chances are high for tomorrow and we could start to see a few showers build in late tonight. After tomorrow’s round of rain we will clear up and return to near average conditions for the remainder of the week.

