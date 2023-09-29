High pressure to provide more sun, afternoon warmth and refreshing mornings

High pressure's influence on our weather this weekend and beyond

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a period of nothing but gloomy weather, it’s nice to see the sun again. We start the day Friday with some clouds overhead, but as the day goes on - sunshine becomes more dominant from west to east.

Temperatures will respond, reaching seasonable levels.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 9/29/2023

It’ll be a great night for high school football! While we can’t rule out a stray, light rain shower, it looks as though most of the area will be dry.

Forecast for Friday's high school football action

Have our app downloaded just in case!

The weekend looks fantastic! Each morning starts in the 50s, and each afternoon reached the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For those of you heading to the Virginia Tech vs. Pitt game, maybe consider an extra layer. With the later kickoff, we expect temperatures to drop into the 60s.

Forecast for VT vs. Pitt

High pressure keeps control of our weather throughout much of next week, resulting in a copy-paste forecast. Mornings will be cool in the 50s, and afternoons will be bright and warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Cool nights and warmer afternoons expected through at least next Thursday

There are signs in the forecast data, however, that a strong cold front is possible late next week into next weekend. That would mean the potential for rain around Friday-Saturday followed by a shot of cool air around 10/8 through 10/10.

Strong fall cold front possible around 10/6 to 10/10/2023

That’s a long way out, but we’re just mentioning the possibility for now. Keep checking back for updates, as this could be the first real, fall cold front of the season.