Plenty of Sunshine for Sunday!

ROANOKE, Va. – Lots of sunshine and dry air is moving in! This will bring us slightly above average temperatures for the next several days.

A look at the next two days

Yesterday started the trend of warmer than average weather. The next two days will be the same with temperatures nearing the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A great day for the outdoors, or just chillin' out

Today is a near picture perfect day and will be great to get outdoors! Or... you could just chill out on the patio. This afternoon would be a good opportunity to get out and fire up the grill!

High pressure stays for several days

High pressure has moved in and will be here for a while. High pressure brings mostly sunny skies with a couple of clouds, and slightly drier air. High pressure is also the culprit for the warm temperatures to start off the month of October.

Two tropical storms

Yes, it is still Hurricane season and there are two tropical storms in the west Atlantic. Philippe and Rina are out there churning away, and are expected to remain out to sea. Rina seems like it won’t last much longer and Philippe will travel nearly due north this week.

A look at the next 7 days

Here is a look at the next 7 days. Again, plenty of sunshine so take advantage of it while it lasts. Our next weather system moves through late in the week and will bring increased rain chances. After the rain comes cool temperatures that will remain below average for a few days starting next weekend.

