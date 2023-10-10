Check this out! ‘UFO’ clouds spotted over the New River Valley this past weekend!

Photo of stacked lenticular clouds over Floyd County. Photo submitted through Pin It by Wayne M.

FLOYD, Va. – We feature your pictures that you send through Pin It, and we love doing so. The picture we featured Tuesday morning made my jaw drop!

Wayne M. captured stacked lenticular clouds. Their bases were illuminated by the rising sun, which made them even prettier.

Lenticular clouds form often in our area, and they usually have to do with the mountains.

Warm, moist air gets forced up the mountains. It then reaches a stable layer of air that knocks it back down on the other side of the mountain. This leads to a cap-like appearance to the cloud.

How lenticular clouds form

I explained this in detail on my Instagram.

