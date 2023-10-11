Tracking yet another strong, fall cold front for the upcoming weekend

Strong fall cold front to move through this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – For the second straight week, we’re tracking a strong, fall cold front for the weekend.

Prior to that, we’ll see some warming afternoons. That won’t necessarily be the case Wednesday, as clouds increase throughout the day.

Forecast for Wednesday, 10/11/2023

By Thursday and Friday, however, high temperatures will reach about 73 to 79°.

That warmth builds ahead of our front.

That will start by bringing light rain showers to parts of the area Friday night. The chance for occasional showers lingers into Saturday too. Rain totals will only be about 0.1 to 0.5″, but we’ll take anything we can get at this point.

Rain and cooler air to arrive this coming weekend

On the back side of the front, we’ll turn cooler and breezy at times with occasionally isolated showers Sunday into next week.

This comes as low pressure continues to swirl over the Eastern U.S.

What low pressure means for our weekend weather

High temperatures Sunday through next Tuesday will mostly be in the 50s, which is par for the course in mid-to-late November!