Snowvember! First flakes of the season fly in parts of Southwest Virginia Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – It wasn’t just Snowshoe Mountain getting in on the snow early Wednesday morning.

Some of you saw it on the roofs of your cars, on the deck, etc.

A northwest wind and unseasonably chilly air carried some flakes over the West Virginia-Virginia border and into parts of Bland, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, Patrick, Giles, Craig and Alleghany Counties.

Don’t believe us? We have your pictures to prove it!

Send yours through Pin It.

Photo: Mike Martin Sr. - Pembroke (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Photo: Mark Bowles - Giles County (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

These flurries will dissipate, but the cold and wind will keep up throughout the first day of November.

Click here for the latest forecast as of Wednesday morning.