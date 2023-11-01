Snowvember! First flakes of the season fly in parts of Southwest Virginia Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – It wasn’t just Snowshoe Mountain getting in on the snow early Wednesday morning.
Some of you saw it on the roofs of your cars, on the deck, etc.
A northwest wind and unseasonably chilly air carried some flakes over the West Virginia-Virginia border and into parts of Bland, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, Patrick, Giles, Craig and Alleghany Counties.
Don’t believe us? We have your pictures to prove it!
These flurries will dissipate, but the cold and wind will keep up throughout the first day of November.