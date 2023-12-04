Series of weak systems to bring isolated showers, mountain snow, a cooling breeze through mid-week

Here are the main weather headlines for the week of 12/4 to 12/10/2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday’s warmth came within a few degrees of tying records in parts of the area. A shift in the wind won’t allow that to happen, though, Monday afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s and lower 50s in the west to upper 50s and lower 60s in the east.

Monday afternoon won't be quite as warm as Sunday was.

A weak storm system thousands of feet above us may be just enough to squeeze out isolated rain showers after 1 p.m. or so. Cold air above may even be enough to generate tiny piece of hail.

Isolated rain showers will be around Monday afternoon.

Come Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, a slightly stronger system will clip us from the north. This, too, will generate isolated rain showers. An increase in the cold air above the surface will allow snow to accumulate on our favored west-facing slopes.

A slightly stronger system is forecast to bring isolated showers, mountain snow and wind Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Hit-or-miss snow showers will make it over into parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands. Any accumulation there would be very light and very streaky.

Most accumulating snow will favor our west-facing slopes again.

Beyond mid-week, afternoon temperatures gradually rise into the weekend. Before you know it, we’ll be back in the 60s.

High temperatures gradually rise again following Wednesday's cool-down.

This warmth is building ahead of a much deeper, stronger storm system. This will likely bring soaking rain (maybe even a few storms) by Sunday.

A deeper storm system brings a higher chance of rain this coming weekend.

As cold air wraps around the system, a brief shot of snow will be possible. Once again, however, it doesn’t appear as though we’ll see widespread accumulations.

With a lot of moving parts in this week’s forecast, you’ll want to download our free weather app here.