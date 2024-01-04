COMING UP: How much snow will Central, SW Virginia see this weekend? | Appcast - Jan. 4, 2024

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for Saturday as much of Central and Southwest Virginia braces for a winter storm this weekend.

According to Your Local Weather Authority, the wintry weather mix is expected to bring a mixture of snow, ice and rain to the area on Saturday.

In an Appcast at about 7:05 a.m., Meteorologist Chris Michaels will provide an update on the projected ice and snow totals and the timing.

