Weather Authority Alert Day issued for winter storm January 6-7, 2024

A Weather Authority Alert Day is in place Saturday for a winter storm moving in.

A storm with a lot of moisture will be riding up the East Coast, giving us the chance for accumulations of snow, ice and rain.

The location of each will depend on the exact placement of the storm.

Recent forecast data has shown the track of the storm going farther north, meaning that the greater potential for snow will be north of the Roanoke Valley.

While the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley may see a brief period of snow Saturday morning, we’re more concerned about ice before changing to rain during the evening.

This graph shows the estimated evolution of precipitation types across all five of our zones Saturday.

Either way, we’re looking at canceled plans and hazardous road conditions.

The snow and/or ice could contribute to power outages, especially for those of us that see a quarter of an inch of ice or more.