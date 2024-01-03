45º
Join Insider

Weather

Weather Authority Alert Day issued for winter storm January 6-7, 2024

A winter storm brings a mixture of snow, ice and rain to the area Saturday

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: snow, ice, waad, winter storm, winter, january, virginia weather
A Weather Authority Alert Day is in place Saturday for a winter storm moving in.

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for a winter storm that moves in Saturday, January 6.

[PIN YOUR PICS whenever you see snow, ice and/or rain with Saturday’s storm.]

A storm with a lot of moisture will be riding up the East Coast, giving us the chance for accumulations of snow, ice and rain.

A winter storm brings the chance for accumulating snow, ice and rain Saturday.

The location of each will depend on the exact placement of the storm.

Recent forecast data has shown the track of the storm going farther north, meaning that the greater potential for snow will be north of the Roanoke Valley.

The storm that moves through Saturday mostly brings ice and rain. Snow is forecast mostly north of the Roanoke Valley.

While the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley may see a brief period of snow Saturday morning, we’re more concerned about ice before changing to rain during the evening.

This graph shows the estimated evolution of precipitation types across all five of our zones Saturday.

Either way, we’re looking at canceled plans and hazardous road conditions.

The snow and/or ice could contribute to power outages, especially for those of us that see a quarter of an inch of ice or more.

This graph shows the estimated evolution of precipitation types across all five of our zones Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD OUR APP here to stay up to date on the latest forecast timing, totals, types and/or changes.]

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter