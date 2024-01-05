CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: Winter weather conditions across Southwest, Central Virginia

We're working for you to show weather conditions across Southwest Virginia.

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, 10 News will be working for you to show you conditions across Southwest and Central Virginia after a messy winter storm swept through.

The view is up to you! Once the event begins, you can select a live stream below in your preferred area to watch, or switch it up and flip back and forth. Videos will appear on Saturday at 5 a.m.

For updates on the storm, check out our Weather Authority Alert Day article here.

Storm Chaser in the Roanoke Valley - Duke Carter

Rocky Mount - Lindsey Kennett

Roanoke - Amy Cockerham

New River Valley - Thomas Mundy

Lynchburg - Abbie Coleman

Our crews are working hard to show conditions across the region, but we can’t be everywhere at once. We’ll be showcasing your photos submitted via Pin It on air and online during our winter weather coverage. Share yours here!