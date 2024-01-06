What’s next? Active storm pattern continues through at least mid-week

We're tracking two different storm systems between Sunday and Wednesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Precipitation moves northeast and out of the 10 News area Saturday afternoon, but not without bringing a mix of ice, rain and snow first.

Behind it, temperatures mostly stay above freezing. Watch for isolated slick spots through Sunday morning.

On the back side of our storm system, we’ll track west-slope snow. That said, some scattered bursts of snow will be possible in the New River Valley and Highlands. These would leave streaky, light accumulations at any given point in time Sunday.

Projected snow accumulations for Sunday, 1/7/2024

Aside from that, we expect wind gusts Sunday between 25 and 35 mph.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Sunday, 1/7/2024

We get a brief moment to catch our breath before the next storm system moves in, and this one is going to be strong (in some ways).

Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, we expect a brief wintry mix that should mostly be confined to our higher elevations along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Nonetheless, it’s worth watching for parts of Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Patrick Counties (and Bent Mountain).

There's the potential for a brief wintry mix along the Blue Ridge Parkway Tuesday morning.

Beyond that, heavy rain will be likely. Most forecast data suggests rain totals of 1 to 3″ (isolated higher), which could lead to localized flooding.

Rounds of heavy rain Tuesday afternoon will produce the chance for localized flooding.

While the threat for severe thunderstorms mostly stays south of here, it’s the wind we’ll need to watch heading into Wednesday.

Gusts of 30 to 50 mph, in addition to a soggy ground, could lead to downed limbs and power outages.

Strong wind gusts Wednesday could bring down limbs and/or power lines.

