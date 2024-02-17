Tracking a quick-hitting system with rain, mountain snow | Appcast - Feb. 16, 2024

ROANOKE, Va. – A quick-hitting system brings in some rain and mountain snow late Friday night into the wee morning hours of Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich joined us to let you know who has the best chance to see snowfall accumulation tonight and when winds kick back into high gear.

