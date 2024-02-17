45º
Tracking a quick-hitting system with rain, mountain snow | Appcast - Feb. 16, 2024

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A quick-hitting system brings in some rain and mountain snow late Friday night into the wee morning hours of Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich joined us to let you know who has the best chance to see snowfall accumulation tonight and when winds kick back into high gear.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich

Alli Graham

email