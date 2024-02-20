Whoosh! Transatlantic flight reaches peak speed near 840 mph but doesn’t break sound barrier

(Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Korean Airlines jet plane approaches Los Angeles International Airport as low clouds gather over the Pacific ahead of forecasted rain in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s commonly known that when you travel from the U.S. to Europe, your flight going there is faster than the flight back.

This is traced back to the west-to-east direction and speed of upper-level winds.

This Sunday, however, United Airlines Flight 64 flew from Newark, New Jersey to Lisbon, Portugal in under six hours.

The northern portion and southern portion of the jet stream converged along a strong north-to-south temperature gradient, resulting in extreme winds at about the 30,000 to 35,000-foot level (aka. cruising altitude).

How the upper level winds Sunday were able to propel a transatlantic flight to a peak speed of nearly 840 mph.

The Sunday morning weather balloon launch out of Washington D.C. shows the extreme winds of 265 mph at that level.

(This was part of a storm system that brought snow to the Northeast over the weekend.)

Weather balloon data from Washington D.C. Sunday morning shows the extreme wind at airplane cruising altitude.

The extreme wind prompted the plane to a peak speed of 835 to 840 mph Sunday night, according to tracking statistics from Flight Aware.

The plane reached a peak speed of 835 to 840 mph, but it didn't break the sound barrier.

The speed of sound is 767 mph, so did this break the sound barrier?

No, it did not. Because the plane was traveling within the 265 mph jet stream, it was traveling with the wind. Its ground speed, therefore, was not faster than 767 mph.

A study in the Fall of 2023 shows that these faster flights and faster-moving storm systems become more likely in a warming climate.