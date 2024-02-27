Showers Tuesday come out ahead of a very strong cold front Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The next 48 hours in our weather will feature a lot of ups and downs. It might be tough to keep up with, but we’ll break it down in detail here.

Tuesday morning starts with patches of dense fog. A warm front nearby will be the trigger for occasional showers that develop mostly after 8 a.m.

Anything in the afternoon and evening looks pretty hit-or-miss. High temperatures will mostly be in the 50s, due to an abundance of cloud cover.

A few scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning. Otherwise, a breeze out of the southwest will push high temperatures to about 65 to 70 degrees.

Bring a jacket with you when heading out the door Wednesday morning. You’ll see why in a few sentences.

A line of heavy rain and gusty wind forms along a strong cold front, and it moves west to east between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Look at how quickly temperatures drop once that line of heavy rain moves through. Some of us will go from 60s to 40s in a matter of two-to-three hours Wednesday afternoon.

It’ll also be very windy even after the rain, so you may want to weigh down basketball nets, hanging baskets, trampolines, trash cans, etc. Peak gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be likely Wednesday evening.

Winter strikes back in the form of bitter wind chills Thursday morning. We’ll start the day with wind chills in the teens in the mountains and 20s elsewhere.

Seasonably cold weather lingers through Friday, while another system brings the chance for rain late in the day into Saturday morning.

Milder weather returns throughout much of next week. Early indications are that temperatures will peak in the 60s.