Sunday brings cloudy skies at times with a mild and muggy feel

ROANOKE, Va. – Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures are also rising hour by hour until sunset.

Today and tonight's temperatures

Here is how warm we get in each zone today. The Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg, and Southside get into the mid-upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight, we cool back down into the 40s again.

Got a picture of the fog this morning?

Allergy season is kicking in

Allergy season is upon us, and the next couple of days will bring high chances of pollen. If you have allergies, keep the medication close by this week.

Staying warm the next couple of days

The theme is warm! Both Monday and Tuesday will bring really warm temperatures for the time of year with some zones getting close to seventy degrees.

A mid-week front moves in Wednesday

Our next weather system marches in to the region on Wednesday and will bring widespread rain chances.

Isolated showers become numerous on Wednesday

There is a very low chance of seeing a stray shower today, but rain becomes more likely on Wednesday of this week.

