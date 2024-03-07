A total solar eclipse briefly darkens part of North America one month from Friday

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky. On April 8, 2024, the sun will pull another disappearing act across parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada, turning day into night for as much as 4 minutes, 28 seconds. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday, March 8, marks one month from another total solar eclipse in North America.

In case you need a refresher, this is when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. The moon then casts a localized shadow onto Earth.

The map below shows where totality is expected, which will be west of here, on the afternoon of April 8, 2024.

The map below shows where there will 70% to 100% coverage of the sun during the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

We made a slow-moving animation below to show the multiple towns and cities that will experience totality (temporary darkness) that day.

Here at home, this is how the eclipse will progress.

This shows the eclipse timeline in our area, along with the average cloud cover for April 8.

Peak eclipse happens at 3:15 p.m. This is when, in our area, roughly 82 to 89% of the sun will be obscured by the moon.

CLICK HERE to view an interactive map of the eclipse. Here, you can get an exact time and exact percentage for your town.

It’s important to note that, with 82% to 89% of the sun being obscured, that is still not enough to remove solar eclipse glasses.

You should not look directly at the sun, even when most of it is covered by the moon.

Based on previous experience from the 2017 eclipse, you may notice a milky appearance to the sky during peak eclipse.

I also noticed sounds of nocturnal animals coming out, which was pretty eerie during the afternoon hours.