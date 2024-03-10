Sunday brings a chilling and blustery wind.

ROANOKE, Va. – Winds will be whipping around all day long with peak gusts near 40mph across the region.

Blustery winds all day long

Your daily planner is a bit misleading today. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s and 50s this afternoon, but because of the winds, the air will feel much cooler than the advertised temperatures. Partly cloudy skies will be overhead with really gusty winds.

This afternoon is really chilly

Here is a look at 2:00 PM this afternoon. Much of Southwest Virginia feels about 10 degrees colder than the actual temperatures outside.

Feeling Really Chilly Today

Tonight is when we really feel the full effects of the cold front that brought rain and wind to the region this weekend. The wind stays tonight, and the cool air fully moves in and causes the real feel outside to be really frigid. Bundle up today and tonight if you are headed out!

In effect until lunch hour Monday

Wind alerts are in effect until 12:00 PM tomorrow. Winds gusting close to 30-40mph continue overnight, but become calmer throughout Monday.

Sunrises are later for the next couple of weeks

We have sprung forward! We have gained an hour of daylight in the evening, but lost an hour for the morning. This morning’s sunrise was at 7:37 AM, and sunrises become earlier each day this month!

A southerly flow brings in warmth

A southerly flow will funnel in warmer air this week for much of the southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Increasing temperatures this week

Here is a look at how warm we get and how long the trend lasts. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures in the 70s...!

