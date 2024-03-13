Large temperature swing expected (again) from morning to afternoon Wednesday

We'll trade the heat for the A/C from morning to afternoon Wednesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – If there is one thing about March and April, it’s that you can get some pretty wild swings in temperatures in just one day. Wednesday is one of those days.

We start in the 30s and lower 40s, but the afternoon will be much warmer.

High temperatures Wednesday reach the 60s and 70s.

Thursday will actually be our warmest day of the next seven. Some of us will get very close to hitting 80° for the first time in 2024. On average, our first 80° day comes on March 30th in the Roanoke Valley.

High temperatures Thursday reach well into the 70s.

A front feeds off of that warmth, bringing the chance for isolated morning showers Friday. A slightly better chance arrives Friday evening.

Some showers and storms will be possible late Friday.

Beyond Friday, most of the weekend is uneventful. St. Patrick’s Day starts in the 40s. Outside of an isolated shower, we’re mostly looking at a dry day with highs in the 60s.

St. Patrick's Day looks mild and mostly dry.

Next week, a large dip in the jet stream brings the return of strong wind gusts and colder air. Tuesday (the Spring Equinox) will be the coldest day of the next week.

Cold air and gusty wind return early next week.

Morning lows will drop near or below freezing next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Frost and freezing temperatures are likely next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Our average last freeze is in mid-to-late April.