Storm’s location makes difference between feast, famine with rain this week

A wide view shows more rain is favored well east of the Roanoke Valley through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds continue to spill into the region, following Monday’s mostly bright sky. These clouds, coupled with some showers Tuesday afternoon, will keep a lid on temperatures.

High temperatures Tuesday will be split from west to east.

Southside will be the warmest spot, because that’s where the chance of rain is lowest...for now.

The best chance for showers Tuesday will be closer to the West Virginia-Virginia border.

A slow-moving front will camp out over the region Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning, especially, a new wave of low pressure will ride that front. This will cause potential for heavy rain Thursday morning in areas mainly east of the Roanoke Valley.

Rain Wednesday and Thursday mornings will favor areas near and east of the Roanoke Valley.

This is why rain totals will be split from west to east over the next three days. A subtle shift of 25-50 miles could mean the chance for localized flooding in Southside Thursday, if that shift were to be to the west.

A local view shows the contrast in projected rain totals Tuesday through Thursday.

Once this system passes, we’ll turn windy at times Good Friday. There will be plenty of sun with highs reaching the 60s. Saturday looks warmer. Easter Sunday looks warm too, but we’ll need to watch the location of a warm front.

Here's a look at the Easter weekend forecast as of Tuesday, 3/26/2024.

Should that sag just a little bit to the south, we’d be in line for scattered late morning/afternoon showers. Currently, chances are low, but it’s something we’ll watch in the coming days.

The location of a warm front will determine whether or not we see showers Easter Sunday.