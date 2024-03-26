Storm’s location makes difference between feast, famine with rain this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds continue to spill into the region, following Monday’s mostly bright sky. These clouds, coupled with some showers Tuesday afternoon, will keep a lid on temperatures.
Southside will be the warmest spot, because that’s where the chance of rain is lowest...for now.
A slow-moving front will camp out over the region Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning, especially, a new wave of low pressure will ride that front. This will cause potential for heavy rain Thursday morning in areas mainly east of the Roanoke Valley.
This is why rain totals will be split from west to east over the next three days. A subtle shift of 25-50 miles could mean the chance for localized flooding in Southside Thursday, if that shift were to be to the west.
Once this system passes, we’ll turn windy at times Good Friday. There will be plenty of sun with highs reaching the 60s. Saturday looks warmer. Easter Sunday looks warm too, but we’ll need to watch the location of a warm front.
Should that sag just a little bit to the south, we’d be in line for scattered late morning/afternoon showers. Currently, chances are low, but it’s something we’ll watch in the coming days.