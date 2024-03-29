WEEKEND FORECAST: Gusty Good Friday before a warm-up Easter Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The front we tracked this past Tuesday through Thursday is finally east of the area. The pressure difference from west to east now causes more wind.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. This is where gusts of 30 to 50 mph will happen late Friday morning into the afternoon.

There will be continued sun Good Friday, and high temperatures will reach into the 60s.

We’ll stay breezy into the holiday weekend, and that breeze from the southwest will push warmer air into the region. Highs mostly reach the 70s.

A front nearby may be enough for isolated showers Saturday and Easter Sunday afternoons.

Next Monday and Tuesday will be warm and breezy too, but shower chances will start to increase.

This comes as a strong cold front gets closer to us. For now, the threat for severe thunderstorms is west of here but is something we’ll need to monitor late next Tuesday.

Once the front passes, we’ll get a cold snap, strong wind gusts and west slope snow showers next Wednesday and/or Thursday.