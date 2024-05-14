Scattered showers will make for a soggy Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly cloudy skies have taken over the mid-Atlantic and will stick around for most of the day.
Here is a look at future tracker during lunch hour. Scattered showers move in from the south with a couple of storms starting to develop along the state line.
Afternoon temperatures will be fairly moderate thanks to cloudy skies and rainy conditions. We cap off in the upper 60s across all zones.
Low pressure influences our weather for the next several days. The rest of the week will bring the chance for showers and storms. Temperatures also increase little by little each afternoon through Thursday.
Here is a look at rain chances through the first half of the weekend. Thursday looks to be mostly dry with sunshine, but there is still a chance at seeing a couple of showers/storms.
The pollen count will be low for the next couple of days thanks to the rain.
