Scattered showers will make for a soggy Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly cloudy skies have taken over the mid-Atlantic and will stick around for most of the day.

A look at 12:00pm this afternoon

Here is a look at future tracker during lunch hour. Scattered showers move in from the south with a couple of storms starting to develop along the state line.

Temperatures round off in the upper 60s

Afternoon temperatures will be fairly moderate thanks to cloudy skies and rainy conditions. We cap off in the upper 60s across all zones.

Capture a picture of today’s rain? You can Pin It here.

Low pressure sticks around for several days

Low pressure influences our weather for the next several days. The rest of the week will bring the chance for showers and storms. Temperatures also increase little by little each afternoon through Thursday.

Rain continue for the rest of the week

Here is a look at rain chances through the first half of the weekend. Thursday looks to be mostly dry with sunshine, but there is still a chance at seeing a couple of showers/storms.

A look at the pollen count for the rest of the week

The pollen count will be low for the next couple of days thanks to the rain.

