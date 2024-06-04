Scattered afternoon, evening storms feed off warmth, humidity through mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning starts out muggy with patches of fog. Once those dissipate, we’ll see clouds bubbling up in the warmth and humidity of the day.
Eventually, pop-up storms will develop. While most initially form in close proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway, there’s no rhyme or reason as to where they go after that.
Most storms fizzle once we lose the heat of the day around sunset.
A wave of scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front.
We’ll get a break in the action before numerous storms move in after 2 or 3 p.m. These should mostly clear the area by 10 p.m. Wednesday.
We’re not currently outlooked for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, but I could see a couple severe thunderstorm warnings being issued due to wind shear being present in the atmosphere.
Highs Tuesday reach the low to mid 80s, while Wednesday may fall just a few degrees short.
Once the front that produces Wednesday’s storms passes, we’ll turn breezy toward the tail end of the week.
Humidity levels dip late Thursday into Friday, leaving the chance for showers confined to the West Virginia-Virginia border.
Saturday and Sunday start in the 50s. Saturday’s highs only reach the 70s, while some of us see highs reach the 80s Sunday afternoon.