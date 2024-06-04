Scattered afternoon, evening storms feed off warmth, humidity through mid-week

Warm and humid with scattered storms Tuesday afternoon and evening

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning starts out muggy with patches of fog. Once those dissipate, we’ll see clouds bubbling up in the warmth and humidity of the day.

Eventually, pop-up storms will develop. While most initially form in close proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway, there’s no rhyme or reason as to where they go after that.

Pop-up storms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Most storms fizzle once we lose the heat of the day around sunset.

A wave of scattered showers will be possible Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front.

A wave of scattered morning showers will be possible Wednesday.

We’ll get a break in the action before numerous storms move in after 2 or 3 p.m. These should mostly clear the area by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Numerous showers and storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

We’re not currently outlooked for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, but I could see a couple severe thunderstorm warnings being issued due to wind shear being present in the atmosphere.

Highs Tuesday reach the low to mid 80s, while Wednesday may fall just a few degrees short.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Once the front that produces Wednesday’s storms passes, we’ll turn breezy toward the tail end of the week.

We'll turn breezy at times with lowering humidity later in the week.

Humidity levels dip late Thursday into Friday, leaving the chance for showers confined to the West Virginia-Virginia border.

Outside of some mountain showers, the weekend looks breezy, dry and warm.

Saturday and Sunday start in the 50s. Saturday’s highs only reach the 70s, while some of us see highs reach the 80s Sunday afternoon.