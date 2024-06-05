Sticky, stormy pattern continues through Thursday; humidity drops after

ROANOKE, Va. – You can feel it as soon as you step outside Wednesday morning - it’s muggy! That’s the fuel that will go toward more storms Wednesday.

A few morning showers will be possible north of the Roanoke Valley, but we don’t expect anything crazy out of those.

After 1 or 2 p.m., storms will start out as pop-ups.

Once they tap into the building warmth and humidity of the day (along with boundaries left behind by Tuesday’s storms), we’ll see storm coverage increase late afternoon into the evening.

A storm or two will be capable of producing briefly strong wind and/or small hail, in addition to very heavy rain at times.

After 8 p.m., this initial round of storms will be over.

By early morning Thursday, our actual cold front will have produced some scattered showers once again. These will gradually fizzle out.

However, as our front taps into Thursday’s warmth and humidity, we expect storms to form right along (or just south of) Interstate 81.

Once again, a brief period of gusty wind, small hail and/or very heavy rain will be possible across Southside up until about supper time.

High temperatures prior to storms Wednesday will reach 78° to 84°. High temperatures Thursday will be slightly higher.

After the front passes, we’ll feed off a gusty wind at times Friday and Saturday. This will bring a drop in humidity.

Mornings this weekend will start in the 50s. Saturday looks fantastic. Forecast data is struggling on whether or not there’s enough moisture for a weak front to tap into. That could bring the chance for some late day showers Sunday.

Stand by for updates in the coming days.