70º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Tracking one last gasp of scattered storms Thursday before humidity levels drop off

A few storms Thursday could become severe with localized wind damage being the main threat

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: storms, summer weather, severe weather, severe storms, wind, Flooding, virginia weather, weekend weather, weather forecast, weekend forecast
Tracking scattered storms before humidity drops off Friday.

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a very slow-moving front that will help trigger occasionally scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

The first chance for scattered showers will be prior to 1 or 2 p.m. in areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible near/west of the Parkway prior to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Once these storms make the “jump” over the Parkway, they’ll have the potential to get a little stronger later in the afternoon.

A few stronger thunderstorms will be possible east of the Parkway from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It wouldn’t shock us to see a severe thunderstorm warning or two around Lynchburg and/or Southside until about 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP to see if any warnings are issued for your location Thursday afternoon.]

After 7 p.m. or so, the threat for thunderstorms will mostly be over.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s and 80s.

High temperatures through Friday, June 7, 2024.

Behind this front, the wind will pick up with gusts of 20 to 30 mph Friday and Saturday.

This won’t necessarily cause damage, but you might want to bring in things like patio umbrellas or hanging baskets (just in case).

Wind gusts peak between 20 mph and 30 mph Friday, June 7.

This breeze will bring a nice drop in humidity Friday and Saturday.

Humidity levels drop Friday and Saturday.

You’ll especially notice a difference in the morning Saturday when sunrise temperatures begin in the 50s.

Afternoons this weekend will still be quite warm - especially Saturday. Come Sunday, a weak front will bring some late day showers back into the forecast.

Scattered showers will be possible later in the day Sunday.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos