Tracking one last gasp of scattered storms Thursday before humidity levels drop off

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a very slow-moving front that will help trigger occasionally scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday.
The first chance for scattered showers will be prior to 1 or 2 p.m. in areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Once these storms make the “jump” over the Parkway, they’ll have the potential to get a little stronger later in the afternoon.
It wouldn’t shock us to see a severe thunderstorm warning or two around Lynchburg and/or Southside until about 6 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP to see if any warnings are issued for your location Thursday afternoon.]
After 7 p.m. or so, the threat for thunderstorms will mostly be over.
High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s and 80s.
Behind this front, the wind will pick up with gusts of 20 to 30 mph Friday and Saturday.
This won’t necessarily cause damage, but you might want to bring in things like patio umbrellas or hanging baskets (just in case).
This breeze will bring a nice drop in humidity Friday and Saturday.
You’ll especially notice a difference in the morning Saturday when sunrise temperatures begin in the 50s.
Afternoons this weekend will still be quite warm - especially Saturday. Come Sunday, a weak front will bring some late day showers back into the forecast.