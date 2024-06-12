Expecting a slightly warmer Wednesday ahead of more consistent heat

Here's a look at high temperatures in the the Roanoke Valley the next seven days

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite the fact that we’ll see some more clouds from time to time Wednesday, we expect to warm into the 70s and 80s after a cool start to the morning.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 6/12/2024

Thursday and Friday, however, is when the real warm-up takes place. Wind coming down the mountains will compress the air, leading to more drying and heating.

Downsloping wind adds to heating Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Friday’s high temperatures will get close to record levels. The mountains hit the mid-to-upper 80s, while areas east hit the low-to-mid 90s.

Nearing record high temperatures Friday afternoon

If you plan on working outside for long hours during that kind of heat, make sure you’re staying hydrated and taking breaks.

A weak front passes before Father’s Day weekend. Behind it, high pressure leads to sunny-to-partly cloudy skies each day. Highs will be in the 80s, and the humidity will be manageable.

Father's Day weekend looks warm, but not as hot as next week

That same area of high pressure strengthens early next week, leading to more consistent heat.

We'll get hotter next week under a strong ridge of high pressure.

The 6-10 day temperature outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center indicates that heat will likely last throughout the entirety of next week.